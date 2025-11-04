Shafali’s safari with bat and ball made it

CHENNAI: Some stories write themselves, and on Sunday in Navi Mumbai, Shafali Verma’s script felt like one destiny had long kept in reserve. Left out of India’s original World Cup squad and even the standby

list, the 21-year-old was supposed to watch the tournament from afar. Instead, she ended it as Player of the Final, top-scoring for India with a blazing 87 and taking two wickets in a performance that swung the match and the trophy their way.

Shafali’s recall came only after an injury ruled out opener Pratika Rawal on the eve of the semi-final. It was a twist she could never have scripted. “It’s destiny,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur would later say, smiling at how fate intervened.

When Shafali walked in to open, her intent was unmistakable, the quick stride, the check of the field, that familiar swagger. The early strokes were vintage: driving, slicing and flicking boundaries that lit up the DY Patil crowd. Mandhana’s urging for patience was met with a grin, and soon Shafali broke a brief lull by stepping out to launch Nadine de Klerk over long-on, holding the pose as the stands erupted. Her 87 off 83 balls powered India to 298, a total that carried the stamp of her audacity.

Then came the night’s second act.

With South Africa closing in at 134 for 2, Harmanpreet tossed the ball to an unlikely option, Shafali herself. Though she had been bowling regularly in domestic tournaments, she had bowled just six times in her

31-match ODI career. Her first over changed everything. Sune Luus chipped one straight back; a few balls later, Marizanne Kapp nicked behind. Two overs, two wickets, and the roar of “Sha-fa-li” shook the stands.

“It was a gut call,” said Harmanpreet. “She told us she was ready to bowl ten overs if needed. That confidence made the difference.”

From there, India never looked back. Deepti Sharma’s five-for sealed South Africa’s collapse at 246, and India finally lifted their maiden Women’s World Cup.

When the celebrations began, Shafali lingered behind her captain during the victory lap, waving to fans who refused to leave.

When her turn came to hoist the trophy, she raised it high, as if it had been waiting for her all along. She wasn’t supposed to play this World Cup. But on the night India became world champions, Shafali became something more: a reminder that sometimes destiny just needs a nudge, and a fearless swing of the bat.