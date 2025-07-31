Senior National Squash Championship to be held in New Delhi from August 23 till 28

NEW DELHI: The Senior National Squash Championship will be held in New Delhi from August 23 to 28, the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced on Thursday.

"Our Senior National Championships is happening in Delhi in three weeks' time at the Dhyanchand Stadium. The exact dates of the event are August 23 till 28," said SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha in a media interaction here on Thursday.

"Most of the top players are expected to participate in the event."

The SRFI, in collaboration with tech giant HCL, also launched the HCL India Squash Tour 2025-26 on Thursday.

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour, now expanded to six cities, will bring in international calibre competition to Indian soil, offering PSA ranking points, enhanced cash prize and a stronger pathway for homegrown players to excel globally.

The revamped 2025-26 season includes Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and New Delhi on its circuit, with the last two cities newly added to the lineup.

The second edition will host one PSA Challenger 15k event in Chennai, two PSA Challenger 9k events in Jaipur and Mumbai and three PSA Challenger 6k events in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

All the tournaments will award equal prize money to men and women, with champions taking home USD 15,000, 9,000 and 6,000 depending on the event tier.

Each leg will follow a 24-player knockout format with the top-eight seeds receiving byes into the second round.

The tour is open to PSA-registered players aged 15 and above.

"We are immensely grateful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India and our partner HCL, whose support since 2016 has been instrumental in nurturing Indian squash talent," Poncha said.

"The increased prize money and expanded tournament opportunities this year will further accelerate development, enabling more players to gain exposure, earn PSA points and prepare for international tournaments, including the Olympics."

The HCL Squash India Tour 2025-26 will begin in Jaipur from August 4-8, followed by Mumbai (September 8-12), Bengaluru (September 26-31), Chennai (December 1-5), Ahmedabad (January 27 to 31) and New Delhi (February 3-7).