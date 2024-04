Selvakumaran bowls Sea Hawks to victory over Globe Trotters

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner N Selvakumaran’s five for 34 helped Sea Hawks earn a thumping 193-run win over Globe Trotters on the last day of the ninth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Sunday.

Selvakumaran’s second fifer of the season played an instrumental role in dismissing Trotters for 153 in second innings in pursuit of 347. Selvakumaran received good support from fellow left-arm spinner R Aushik Srinivas who took three for 53.

Elsewhere, Young Stars’ left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath scalped six for 55 to help his team enforce follow-on against India Pistons. Prasath’s third fifer of the season restricted Pistons to 274. In its second innings, Pistons scored 142 for five. Meanwhile, allrounder R Sanjay Yadav’s unbeaten 100 (123b, 11x4, 4x6) enabled MRC ‘A’ to achieve a convincing 163-run win over Nelson SC.

R Sanjay Yadav

BRIEF SCORES: Young Stars 496/5 decl drew with India Pistons 274 in 89.2 overs (GK Shyam 35, D Prashanth Prabhu 65, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 52, Rajat Paliwal 76 not out, S Mohan Prasath 6/55) & 142/5 in 43 overs (P Vidyuth 4/50). Points: Stars 5 (19); Pistons 1 (21); UFCC (T Nagar) 218 & 327/6 in 98 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 97, V Maaruthi Raghav 92, Muhammed Adnan Khan 54*, NS Harish 3/111) drew with Alwarpet 264. Alwarpet 5 (27); UFCC 1 (38); MRC ‘A’ 177 & 251/9 decl in 65 overs (R Sanjay Yadav 100*, Sunny Sandhu 51, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 3/95, Sachin Rathi 3/68) bt Nelson 165 & 100 in 44.4 overs (P Saravana Kumar 3/35). MRC 6 (20); Nelson 0 (25); Sea Hawks 221 & 212/8 decl bt Globe Trotters 87 & 153 in 68.3 overs (N Selvakumaran 5/34, R Aushik Srinivas 3/53). Hawks 6 (19); Trotters 0 (23); Jolly Rovers 147 & 356 in 120.5 overs (R Vimal Khumar 59, Dhruv Shorey 111, B Indrajith 43, S Lakshay Jain 66, Rahil Shah 3/75) drew with Grand Slam 203 & 43/1 in 11 overs. GS 5 (26); JR 1 (38); AGORC 180 & 199 in 57.3 overs (Adittya Varadharajan 72, Harsh Dubey 3/37, VS Karthick Manikandan 3/64) lost to Vijay 301/8 decl & 81/2 in 14.4 overs. Vijay 6 (39); AG 0 (9)