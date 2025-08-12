SDAT Karattupalayam gymnasts bag nine medals at National meet in Uttarakhand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu gymnasts from the SDAT special gymnastics training centre in Karattupalayam in Erode district secured nine medals at a national-level gymnastics competition held at Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The four-day meet was held from August 7 to August 10. The Karattupalayam centre under the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is a unique facility, as it is set up exclusively for making gymnasts out of the nomadic Dombara (Kazhai Koothadigal) community in Erode.

The Karattupalayam gymnasts make regular podium finishes at State and national-level meets. Keeping up their streak in the recent meet at Uttarakhand, gymnasts K Kavin and R Thamarai won silver medals in Acrobatic Gymnastics (youth category-mixed pair). Gymnasts S Srisanth and R Sanjana won three bronze medals in Balance, Dynamic and Combined routines in the junior category.

T Ragavi won a silver medal in the sub-junior category in Trampoline Gymnastics, their coach SB Dhanabagyam said.

Speaking to DT Next, coach Dhanabagyam said, "The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has been of huge support to the gymnasts. Even for this national meet, SDAT helped with both monetary and moral support."

The podium finish of the Karattupalayam gymnasts at the recent national meet has also lifted spirits in the Erode district administration and District Collector S Kandasamy extended his congratulations to the gymnasts and the coach. "On their return, the district administration will felicitate the athletes for their achievements," said a Sports Department official in Erode.

The Dombaras, a nomadic community who are believed to have migrated from northern India, used to make a living by seeking alms, and performing acrobatics and tightrope walks on streets. But over the years, those who settled in Erode district's Nambiyur block shifted from their traditional work to construction labour, while their children are the first generation to attend school.



