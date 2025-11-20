Scotland qualifies for World Cup for first time in 28 years

GLASGOW: Scotland reached the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 in hair-raising fashion as stoppage-time goals by Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean secured a memorable 4-2 victory over Denmark at a rocking Hampden Park on Tuesday.

When Patrick Dorgu equalised for the second time in the 81st minute, it seemed 10-man Denmark would secure the point they needed to top Group C and book their place in the finals while sending Scotland into the playoffs.

But after a rollercoaster qualifying campaign for the Scots, including a 3-2 defeat in Greece on Saturday, the biggest twist was saved to the very end as they sparked the loudest party the city of Glasgow has seen for years.

When the ball came out to substitute Tierney in the third minute of stoppage time, he looked up and curled a superb left-footed shot past a diving Kasper Schmeichel.

The drama was not over though as with Denmark desperately trying to salvage the situation and Schmeichel way out of his goal, McLean launched a shot from the halfway line into the empty net to ensure Scotland's fabled Tartan Army can start booking flights for next year's North American showpiece.

Denmark, who only needed to avoid defeat to make sure of their third successive World Cup finals appearance, was left crestfallen.

From a position of control in the group they managed only one point from their last two games, including the home draw with Belarus on Saturday, which opened the door for Scotland to seal an automatic place with victory on Tuesday.

The Danes were the better side for most of the night too but must now face last-chance saloon in the playoffs.