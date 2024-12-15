Santosh Trophy: Chyne's brace helps Meghalaya hold TN to draw

CHENNAI: Day 2 of the Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy saw Meghalaya come from behind twice to hold Tamil Nadu (TN) to a 2-2 draw at the Deccan Arena on Sunday.

In a game of two halves, TN seemed to be running away with three points as former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Sinivasan Pandiyan (28') opened the scoring midway through the first half, and Romario Jesuraj (45+2') doubled the lead. Meghalaya captain Fullmoon Mukhin missed a penalty kick as the teams headed into the break.

It was Meghalaya who came out stronger in the second half. Midfielder Damanbhalang Chyne (50') produced a brilliant strike to find the top corner, and later, in the 69th minute, he slotted home a penalty, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu: 2 (Pandiyan Sinivasan 28’, Alexander Romario Jesuraj 45+2’) drew with Meghalaya: 2 (Damanbhalang Chyne 50’, 69’ p)