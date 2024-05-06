Salah scores as Liverpool beats Tottenham 4-2 in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah quickly put last week’s sideline spat with Jurgen Klopp behind him by scoring first in Liverpool’s 4-2 win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The sight of Salah arguing with his departing manager late on in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last week dominated debate in the following days.

But the Egyptian was back in the starting lineup and back on the score sheet to set his team on course for victory against Spurs at Anfield.

Salah had already come close to scoring by the time he rose at the far post in the 16th minute to head in Cody Gakpo’s cross from the left.

Tottenham had been given hope in its pursuit of Champions League qualification after fourth-place Aston Villa had a surprise 1-0 loss at Brighton. But Ange Postecoglou’s team never looked capable of taking advantage of that result after being outclassed by Liverpool.

The home team went 2-0 up in the 45th after Salah’s shot was saved by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and Andy Robertson converted from the rebound.

It was the least Liverpool deserved after dominating the chances in the first half and forcing Vicario into a host of desperate saves.