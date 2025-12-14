Salah back as Liverpool earns 2-0 win over Brighton

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah made his return for Liverpool and got an assist as Arne Slot’s side beat Brighton thanks to a Hugo Ekitike double.

Victory pushed the Reds up to sixth as they extended their unbeaten run to five games following a first win at Anfield since November 4.

All eyes were on Salah, who returned to the squad after he was left out for Liverpool’s midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan following his extraordinary outburst last weekend.

Named on the bench by Slot, the Egyptian forward came on in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez was forced off with an injury and Dominik

Szoboszlai slotted in at right-back.

Earlier, Gomez played his part in Liverpool’s opener as his header found Ekitike, who took one touch and volleyed past Bart Verbruggen after just 46 seconds - the quickest Premier League goal of the season so far.

Brighton had chances to level but failed to take them, with an outstretched leg from Alisson denying Diego Gomez, who was through on goal, before Gomez also missed an open goal after the break.

And Liverpool punished Fabian Hurzeler’s side for their wastefulness when Salah’s corner picked out an unmarked Ekitike at the back post and he headed his second on the hour mark.

It was the Frenchman’s 10th goal of the season and second double in as many league games after the 3-3 draw at Leeds.

Salah’s assist took him to 277 goal involvements in 302 Premier League appearances for Liverpool - the most by any player for a single club in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney (276) at Manchester United.

He missed a golden opportunity, though, to score his 251st goal for the club when he blazed wide in injury time after being teed up by Federico Chiesa’s ball.

Salah waved goodbye to the Liverpool fans, with the Egyptian set to report for national team duty on Monday before the Africa Cup of Nations.