Salah attends training, but not expected to travel for Inter match

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah is not expected to be in Liverpool's squad to face Inter Milan, despite taking part in training on Monday.

In an explosive interview at the weekend the 33-year-old forward said he felt like he had been "thrown under the bus" by the Reds amid the side's struggles this season, and that his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had broken down.

Salah was an unused substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds United - the third straight game the Egypt international has started on the bench.

Monday's training took place before Liverpool face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, and Salah was involved while the session was open to the media.

Liverpool will fly out to Italy on Monday afternoon and Slot is scheduled to hold a news conference later that evening.

Salah's comments came after the Reds let a 2-0 lead slip in the draw at Leeds, with the Egypt international an unused substitute for the game.

The previous two games had seen Salah come on as a substitute in a 1-1 home draw at Sunderland, while he was left on the bench in a 2-0 win at West Ham.

His last start was in a 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven at Anfield in a Champions League group game and his last goal came in a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on November 1.

Salah has scored five goals in 18 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, signed a new two-year contract with the club in April.

Sport pundit and former England striker Wayne Rooney believes Salah is "destroying his legacy" at the club and that Slot should not involve the player against Inter or in a home match against Brighton on Saturday.

The game against the Seagulls comes before Salah is scheduled to join up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"In my head, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now," said Salah.

"I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to Africa Cup of Nations. I don't know what is going to happen when I am there."