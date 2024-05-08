Saina Nehwal, Rajkumar Rao urge people to come out and vote during Viksit Bharat Run

NEW DELHI: During the 'Run for Viksit Bharat' event, ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal said that voting is really important and everyone should vote in order to make the country better. Nehwal along with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, and others flagged off the Viksit Bharat run from the North Campus of Delhi University on Wednesday.

Nehwal asserted that Viksit Bharat's run is really important and one should include running in his daily routine.

"Viksit Bharat run is really important. Running should be there in our everyday routine to be fit. We are here to make our country to be one of the best in the world in the near future. We are doing really well in all fields but I want that we do the hard work and become one of the best till or before 2047. In India, women are really doing well in different fields," Nehwal said during the event.

The Badminton player further stated that voting is really important and every eligible person should vote for the betterment of the country.

"Voting is really important so please cast your votes to take our country to new heights so please vote." ace Indian badminton player added.

Rajkummar Rao was also present at this event. He also shared his feelings on the 'Run for Viksit Bharat'.

"Feeling very good to be back from where I graduated. We all are here for Viksit Bharat 2047. We will do whatever we can in this initiative so that there are more and more opportunities for everyone to build a Viksit Bharat for our younger generation," Rajkummar Rao said.

The Bollywood actor is also the brand ambassador of the Election Commission (EC). He urged everyone to vote as it is everyone's responsibility to do that.

"As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are going on so as a brand ambassador of Election Commision (EC), I urge everyone to go out and cast their votes as it is important for our democracy as it's our responsibility towards our nation," the Bollywood actor added.

Approximately 5,000 Delhi University students participated in a 2.4-kilometer 'Run for Viksit Bharat' as part of the effort to transform India into a developed country by 2047, according to a university statement released on Thursday.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh was the event's chief guest. Students from several DU colleges participated in this marathon, which was organised jointly by DU and the Vikas Bharat Ambassador Club. The event's arrangements were outlined in a meeting chaired by DU registrar Vikas Gupta.