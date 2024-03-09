Sai Sanjay to race full season in British GT championship

CHENNAI: Former Indian Formula 2000 champion, Sai Sanjay, is all set to drive a full season in the British GT Championship 2024 with a media day next Tuesday at Donington Park.

Sanjay becomes the first driver from Tamil Nadu to do a full season at this level in the prestigious British GT series. The 2023 British GT4 title contenders, Race Lab team, are returning to the class this year with a McLaren Artura shared by Callum Davies and Sai Sanjay. The duo took several GT Cup poles, wins and podiums together with the same car towards the end of last season in preparation for their British GT graduation. The season consists of seven rounds beginning on March 29 at Oulton Park.

“I am thrilled to kick off my debut international full season in GT racing, competing in the GT4 class of the British GT Championship. It is a significant change from formula cars and I am excited to face the unique challenges that come with this shift as GT Racing is all about endurance,” said the Indian who made a winning debut in the GT cars in October 2023 along with Davies for Race Lab.

The 21-year old 2022 Indian National champion in Formula 2000 added: “Our primary goal is to win the championship. I will be driving for the successful Race Lab team and our collaboration showed promise during the GT Cup Snetterton Finale last year, leaving us eager to tackle the fiercely competitive British GT series together.”