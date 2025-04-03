Saba club championship 2025: Team Tamil Nadu defeats Bhutan's Thimbu Magics in opener

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Thimbu Magics (Bhutan) at the SABA Club Championships 2025 in Chennai. Colombo BC team beat TRex BC team in another match

The South Asian Basketball Association's SABA Club Championship 2025 Men Basketball Tournament began on Wednesday at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

A total of four teams are playing from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives.

The first league Colombo BC and the TRex BC clashed today. The Colombo team won by 79-74.

Colombo Basketball Club Score 79 ( Kande Dasun 25, Simon yoganathan 30) Beats TRex BC (MDV) Score 74 (Gaurav Chandel 18, Singh mandeep 19, Rishabh Mathur 10)

The Tamil Nadu and Thimbu Magics (Bhutan) teams clashed in the other match. Tamilnadu defeated Thimbu Magic by 107-41

Tamilnadu Club 107 (Arvind Muthu Krishnan 16, Anantharaj Eswaran 16, Justin Joseph 17) Beats Thimbu Magics (Bhu) 41