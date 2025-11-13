SA20 hosts Mumbai event to celebrate Indian fans

MUMBAI: South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, marked its growing connection with Indian fans through a vibrant ‘SA20 India Day 2025’ celebration held in Mumbai, ahead of its upcoming fourth season from December 26.

The event was hosted at the Museum of Solutions, brought together League Commissioner Graeme Smith, South African legends Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Tom Moody, Hashim Amla, and Mark Boucher, alongside special video messages from Tristan Stubbs, Adrian Birrell, and Sourav Ganguly.

Over three seasons, SA20 has emerged as the biggest T20 league outside India, boasting sold-out matches, a 37% rise in global viewership, and a strong blend of international stars and South African talent.

Smith credited India’s fans and IPL-linked franchises for driving the league’s success, while du Plessis and Miller highlighted the growing buzz and shared cricket culture between the two nations. Amla and Boucher emphasised SA20’s role in nurturing young South African talent.