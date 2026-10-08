SA20 has become a league of choice: Graeme Smith

The SA20, which runs between January 17 and February 19, runs along with the Big Bash League, which is scheduled between December 12, 2026 and January 26, 2027.

But Smith believes that the SA20 has found its own space in the thickly populated cricket calendar.

“I think it really has. I think in the beginning, credit to Cricket South Africa for one or two tough decisions that they had to make in cancelling, say, the initial ODI series in Australia, which allowed a window in an already busy FTP calendar to be filled,” Smith said during an interaction facilitated by SA20 post the Season 5 Auction.

“So, yeah, I think over the five seasons, we've established ourselves at the heart of summer. I think there's a nice balance now, especially if you look at a year like this, where you've got Australia, Bangladesh and England for international series. You know, the five weeks in the Jan-Feb window…I think we've established ourselves.