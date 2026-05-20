RR skipper Riyan Parag urges IPL commentators to talk about cricket

"We perform according to the expectations of the crowd. So, I feel, we should all love cricket and look at it in the same way. Players are working very hard. It is very easy to say, if a team gets all out for 75 or 80 runs, that they do not know how to play or have the mindset to play."But before that game, there is a 3-4 days' preparation (time period) to ensure how we can score 200-250. But sometimes it doesn't happen. We are humans too and we make mistakes too. So, I feel, as much as it is happening outside, especially the commentators, their voices are reaching out to the people, I would request them to love cricket. Talk about cricket."