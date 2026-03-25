RR captain Riyan Parag invests Rs 2 crore in tech start-up Proxgy

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has invested Rs 2-crore in Proxgy, one of the country's fastest-growing innovation-led 'Make in India' product and technology companies.
With this investment, Parag joins a growing league of cricketers backing Proxgy, including Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane.
Proxgy has won the Graham Bell Award, CES Innovation Awards, European Product Design Awards, and NASSCOM’s League of 10, among others. The company has also captured nationwide attention as one of the highest-funded startups.
"What drew me to Proxgy was the balance they've achieved between innovation and execution," Parag stated in a release.
"They're building products that stand out immediately, but what truly impressed me was the thinking behind them, especially the focus on safety and accessibility for blue-collar workers who operate in challenging environments every day. It's rare to see innovation so closely aligned with real, on-ground impact."