Rotary Olympiad 2025 sees grand success with over 1,500 students participating at Nehru stadium

CHENNAI: The Rotary Olympiad 2025 organised by Rotary International District 3234, came to a close at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The event brought together over 1,500 students from more than 70 schools for a day filled with sports, discipline, and youthful energy.

Lt Gen Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, inaugurated the Olympiad and addressed the young athletes with an inspiring message on leadership, fitness, and perseverance. His words set the tone for a vibrant day.

The opening featured a lively march past by NCC cadets, school bands, and students, filling the atmosphere with excitement. Students competed in a range of track and field events, team sports, and fitness activities, showcasing skill and sportsmanship throughout.

The Olympiad aimed to encourage teamwork, physical well-being, and leadership among schoolchildren. It offered participants a rare chance to compete in a professionally managed setting.

At the closing ceremony, prizes and certificates were presented by Dr R G Anand, educationist and youth mentor, who praised the efforts of all participants. He lauded Rotary’s continued support for youth development through such impactful events