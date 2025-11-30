Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi's record for most ODI sixes in history

RANCHI: India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed Pakistan's Shahid Afridi to hit maximum number of sixes (352) by any batter in the history of One-Day Internationals cricket, during the first ODI against South Africa here.

Rohit came into this series with 349 sixes in his account and two behind Afridi, who hit 351 in 398 matches in ODI cricket between 1996 to 2015.

Rohit hit two consecutive sixes over deep midwicket off South African spinner Prenelan Subrayen in the 15th over of the innings to equal with Afridi, and pulled Marco Hansen over deep square leg to set the world record for most ODI sixes in least number of innings.

The 38-year-old right-hander brought up the record shortly after completing his 60th half-century in ODI cricket.

Rohit eventually fell for 57 off 50 balls with five fours and three sixes.

The former India skipper, who earlier this year led his side to title win in the Champions Trophy and remains active only in ODI cricket, achieved the feat in only his 270th innings in his 278th ODI for India, having made his debut in 2007.