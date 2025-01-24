Rohit out at 3, Pant scores 1: Stars in Ranji, double-edged sword for Indian cricket

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated return of India’s star players to the Ranji Trophy fizzled out on Thursday, as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill were dismissed cheaply, struggling to make an impact against some fiery bowling on the opening day of their respective matches.

Rohit Sharma, back in Mumbai for the first time in nearly a decade, scored just 3 runs off 19 balls, unable to settle against Jammu & Kashmir’s pace duo of Auqib Nabi and Umar Nazir.

Similarly, Shubman Gill’s stay at the crease for Punjab was brief, as he was caught behind after scoring just 4 runs. Rishabh Pant could only manage 1 run before being dismissed by Saurashtra’s Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

The only notable performance came from Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed with both bat and ball, taking five wickets and scoring 38 runs, as his side, Saurashtra, dominated Delhi.

The issue of star players skipping domestic cricket often resurfaces, especially during poor performances at the national level. However, the BCCI’s mandate requiring stars to play domestically—enforced through potential IPL bans and non-selection—has drawn attention and scrutiny.

“Cricketers playing domestic cricket between international series isn’t new; it’s just different across generations. With today’s packed international calendar, playing domestically when time permits helps players stay in touch with the game,” said former India batsman and coach WV Raman, speaking to DT Next.

A chance to regain form

The question now is whether these domestic outings are the right approach for players like Rohit, Pant, and Gill to regain their form. Despite their struggles, the BCCI’s move to make star players available for the Ranji Trophy when time permits has its merits.

Raman, believes that the domestic circuit provides these players with a chance to get back to their best.

"When a player is not in the best of form, it’s always in their interest to play matches so they can work out their issues," Raman explains. "Nothing can be compared to an actual match. You can practice as much as you want, but it's only in a match that things need to be done properly. Not only to regain form but also to keep their competitive edge going.”

The dilemma of young talent

The return of senior players inevitably affects the opportunities for young cricketers. For example, Ayush Mhatre and Raghuvanshi were dropped from their sides to make way for stars like Jaiswal and Rohit.

Inclusion of superstars also raises issues around team composition. When these players return for a limited number of matches, their inclusion can disrupt a team’s established balance.

“It will raise questions of fairness for those who've been playing regularly and performing," he says. “Whenever a team has all players available, it will always pick the best eleven possible. That’s how it’s been, and that’s how it will be in the future. You can’t have everything—you can’t have your cake and eat it too."

Finding the right balance is key. Stars bring attention to the domestic tournament and moreover provide great exposure for young players. Having that extra game time also helps players to develop their skill. However, it should not come at the cost of not backing future icons