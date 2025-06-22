Rising Jawans CA crowned champion

CHENNAI: Rising Jawans CA defeated SPR CA by 28 runs to win the OCF GM’s Trophy for U-13 Inter Academy final.

Brief scores: Final: SPR CA 116 in 29.5 overs (Prajeith Indrathi 4/4) lost to Rising Jawans CA 86/3 in 19.3 overs (Kahaan 31*)

Result: Rising Jawans CA won by 28 runs (by VJD Method)

Special Awards:

Player of the Final: Prajeith Indrathi

Player of the Tournament: Jishnu (SPR CA)

Best Batsman: A Viidhyuth Adithya (Rising Jawans CA)

Best Bowler: D Pramodhan (Rising Jawans CA)

Best All Rounder: MS Sudeep Shivanand (Little Stars CA)