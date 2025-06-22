Begin typing your search...

    Rising Jawans CA crowned champion

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2025 10:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-22 04:31:10  )
    OCF GM's U-13 Inter Academy Trophy 2025 Winner Rising Jawans CA with Shri. B.S. Reddy General Manager OCF Avadi

    CHENNAI: Rising Jawans CA defeated SPR CA by 28 runs to win the OCF GM’s Trophy for U-13 Inter Academy final.

    Brief scores: Final: SPR CA 116 in 29.5 overs (Prajeith Indrathi 4/4) lost to Rising Jawans CA 86/3 in 19.3 overs (Kahaan 31*)

    Result: Rising Jawans CA won by 28 runs (by VJD Method)

    Special Awards:

    Player of the Final: Prajeith Indrathi

    Player of the Tournament: Jishnu (SPR CA)

    Best Batsman: A Viidhyuth Adithya (Rising Jawans CA)

    Best Bowler: D Pramodhan (Rising Jawans CA)

    Best All Rounder: MS Sudeep Shivanand (Little Stars CA)

    DTNEXT Bureau

