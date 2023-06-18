Rishith powers Sri Vaishnavi CC to Thiruvallur 4th Division title

CHENNAI: Leg-spinner AS Rishith Aadhavan (5/32) bagged a five-wicket haul as Sri Vaishnavi CC defeated Stag CC by seven wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division final that was held recently. Stag’s M Vignesh finished as the division’s top-scorer with 236 runs (including 3 half-centuries) while S Prem Kumar emerged as Sri Vaishnavi’s best batter with 193 runs (including 1 century). MP Victor Emmanuel of Sri Vaishnavi was the highest wicket-taker of the division with 12 scalps (including 1 five-wicket haul).

BRIEF SCORES:Final: Stag CC 130 in 29.5 overs (M Vignesh 57, MP Victor Emmanuel 3/25, AS Rishith Aadhavan 5/32) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 133/3 in 24.4 overs (MP Victor Emmanuel 33, S Prem Kumar 40*)