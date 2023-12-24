Reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years, says Harmanpreet Kaur

MUMBAI: Following India’s first triumph over Australia in women’s Tests with an eight-wicket win in the one-off game at the Wankhede Stadium, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said the victory for the hosts’ is the reward for all the hard yards put in by the team for many years.

On day four, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad starred as India took out the remaining five Australia wickets for just 28 runs in 15.4 overs. It meant Australia’s second innings ended at 261, giving India a target of 75 to chase, which they completed in 18.4 overs to seal a historic win – their first over Australia in Tests.

“(This win is) Reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years. Credit to the team and the support staff. Reward for the hard work and patience. We just wanted to play positive cricket, and that is why we wanted to put Richa Ghosh at number three.”

“We did not want to go back to defensive cricket and everyone knows how Richa plays. We just wanted to stick to the basics and do the right task. Our support staff asked me to bowl and I got those two important wickets,” said Harmanpreet after the match ended.

The attacking attitude is just not limited to batting, as bowlers took out 20 wickets in the match, the second straight time India achieved this feat after skittling out England twice in their one-off game win at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, last week. “Our bowling coach is only telling the bowlers about taking wickets, not being defensive. What best we can do, what's the best we can bring to the team,” added Harmanpreet.

She also expressed gratitude to selectors and fans in the stadium for supporting the team. “I wanted to thank the BCCI for giving us the opportunity. The selectors have also shown their faith in us. The crowd has also been coming in all four days, so thanks to them as well.”

Elated with the win over Australia, fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar said she was eager to bat all the time in the match. "Very happy, first win against Australia. History has been created, very happy. There is a lot of focus on my batting, but just wanted that my bowling doesn't come yesterday so just wanted to bat and bat."