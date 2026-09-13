Beyond just tests: India’s Anti-doping blindspot

Outrage isn’t the solution, it merely even touches the problem, instead why don’t we ask why it keeps happening? The numbers are not comfortable.

Indian athletics has ranked first or second in the world for anti-doping rule violations every year since 2022, and the Athletics Integrity Unit has placed the national federation in its highest-risk category. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) response deserves a fair hearing. Testing has expanded sharply, from around 4,000 samples a year in 2019 to over 7,000, and when you look harder, you find more. NADA reports the positivity rate has come down accordingly. Both are true. We are catching more, but that doesn’t mean the problem is gone.

Tamil Nadu is not a bystander here. A senior sprinter from the state is serving an eight-year ban for a second violation. Beyond the names that make the news, there is a quieter pattern in college meets, powerlifting circuits and school games, where a young athlete takes something a coach or gym owner hands over, only to find out what it was after a notice.