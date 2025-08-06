Relief for BCCI as only bodies receiving govt funds brought under ambit

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received a major relief in the amended version of the National Sports Governance Bill, with the Sports Ministry clarifying that only sports bodies receiving government funds or assistance will be treated as “public authorities” under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on July 23, initially proposed bringing all recognised sports organisations under the RTI Act. However, an amended clause now defines a public authority as an entity that depends on government funding or support, effectively exempting the BCCI, which does not rely on central funding from direct RTI scrutiny.

This change addresses a long-standing contention between the BCCI and transparency advocates, as the cricket board has consistently opposed being brought under RTI, arguing that it operates independently of government financing.

However, sources confirmed that if a sports body receives any form of government assistance, including use of public infrastructure, it could still fall under RTI’s scope for those specific operations.

The bill, once enacted, will require the BCCI to register as a National Sports Federation (NSF), especially with cricket set to debut in the 2028 Olympics. It also proposes the formation of a National Sports Board (NSB) to ensure accountability, along with a National Sports Tribunal empowered to resolve disputes, including those involving athlete selection and federation elections.

Other notable features include flexibility on the age cap for administrators and a stronger push for transparent governance as India eyes a bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.