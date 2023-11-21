Record-Breaking 1.25 million spectators turn out for ICC Men's CWC 2023

AHMEDABAD: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has made history by being the most attended ICC event ever, after 1,205,307 fans passed through the turnstiles to witness the biggest Cricket World Cup, culminating in Australia winning a remarkable sixth title.

With six games to go the spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark with the momentum escalating as the World Cup culminated in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The event which ran from October 5 to November 19 and promised to place fans at the centre of the action recorded the biggest attendance for a Men’s Cricket World Cup opening match when England faced New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final, followed by the most attended India against Pakistan fixture in ICC World Cup history when fans flocked through the turnstiles on October 14.

The figure of over 1.25 million fans is a new benchmark in the history of cricket, surpassing the attendance figures of any other ICC event. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, held in Australia and New Zealand, witnessed 1,016,420 spectators, while the 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

The 13th edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup held in India has eclipsed these figures as well as breaking multiple broadcast and digital viewership records, proving the global reach and ever-growing popularity of the sport.

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events said, "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a great success, showcasing the best aspects of the game and capturing the hearts of hundreds of millions of fans across the world. The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and the excitement the ODI format continues to offer. It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport.

“ICC events play an important part in growing our game and inspiring the next generation of fans and players around the world. We would like to thank all the fans who contributed to making the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 such a resounding success, and look forward to sharing more thrilling experiences for everyone in future ICC events.”