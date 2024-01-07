Real Madrid through on day of no surprises in Spanish Cup

MADRID: Copa del Rey holders Real Madrid qualified for the last 16 of the tournament thanks to a 3-1 win away to fourth tier Arandina on Saturday night.

Playing against a rival three levels below them, a much-changed Madrid side made heavy work of the first half and went in 0-0 at the break, despite having over 80 percent of the ball against a rival that didn't manage a shot on goal, reports Xinhua.

They took the lead in the 54th minute from a Joselu penalty after the referee deemed that Brahim Diaz had been fouled inside the area, and Brahim doubled Madrid's lead a minute later to virtually seal the tie.

Rodrigo added a third in the closing minutes, but Arandina got a late consolation when Nacho put the ball into his own net in injury time.

The other good news for Real Madrid was that Arda Guler was finally able to make his debut after a series of injuries in the first half of the season.

Girona also qualified for the last-16 with a 2-0 win away Elche, on a day which saw no surprises in the Cup.

Daley Blind and Yan Couto rewarded Girona's greater efficiency in front of goal against a rival that had 22 shots, but failed to score.

Memphis Depay netted twice as Atletico Madrid won 3-1 away to RFEF I (third tier) Lugo, with Angel Correa putting Diego Simeone's side ahead in the second minute of the game.

Deportivo Alaves won the only all-top flight tie thanks to Carlos Benavidez's slide-rule finish in the 56th minute against 2022 Cup winners Betis, who failed to react after the goal.

Elsewhere, Getafe won a dull match 1-0 away to Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano left it late before beating Huesca 2-0 after extra time.