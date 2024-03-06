Ravichandran Ashwin 100th Test: A look at top accomplishments of Indian spinner

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his 100th Test against England at Dharamshala from Thursday onwards. Ahead of his 100th Test, let us look at his top accomplishments in longer format.
A member of '500 Club'
Ashwin is one of the nine players and only the second Indian to have 500 Test wickets, currently sitting at 507 scalps in 99 Tests. Along with him are legends like Shane Warne, Mutthiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon and Courtney Walsh.
Joint-highest five-wicket hauls for India
With a total of 35 five-wicket hauls, Ashwin is tied with Kumble for joint-highest five-wicket hauls for India in Tests. Overall, behind Warne (67), Warne (37) and Richard Hadlee (36), he has the fourth-highest number of Test fivers.
Fastest to 250 to 500 Test wickets
Ashwin is a record-breaking spinner for India, fastest to 250 (45 matches), 300 (54 matches), 350 (66 matches), 400 (77 matches), 450 (89 matches) and 500 (98 matches) Test wickets.
Most 'Player of the Series' awards by Indian
With a total of 10 'Player of the Series' awards, Ashwin has the highest amount of such awards for India, just behind Muralitharan's 11 'Player of the Series' awards.
One of three players with 3,000 Test runs, 500 Test wickets
Besides Aussie legend Shane Warne (3,154 runs and 708 wickets) and England's Stuart Broad (3,662 runs and 604 wickets), Ashwin is the third overall player and only Indian with 3000-plus runs and 500 Test wickets (3,309 runs and 507 wickets).
A key figure of India's home domination
Since the start of 2013 after a heartbreaking loss to England in a Test series, India has not lost a Test series at home, a total of 17 series wins. With 300 wickets and 1,391 runs in 50 Tests at home since then, Ashwin has been a key figure of India's home domination.