Rathod leads Vidarbha’s spirited fightback

NAGPUR: A spunky unbeaten 97 by Yash Rathod helped Vidarbha script a superb fightback and reach 343 for six in its second innings against Madhya Pradesh on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Monday.

Rathod, who faced 165 balls, received excellent support from his captain Akshay Wadkar (77, 139b) and the pair added 158 runs for the stubborn sixth wicket stand as the host recovered from a shaky 161 for five.

Vidarbha, now, leads by a handy 261 runs. The first hint of resistance came when Dhruv Shorey (40, 65b) and Aman Mokhade (59, 100b) made 84 runs for the third wicket after Vidarbha lost nightwatchman Akshay Wakhare in the second over of the day after resuming from 13 for one.

However, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya broke the alliance when he induced an edge from Shorey to press Himanshu Mantri into action behind the stumps.

Vidarbha was 90 for three then, and from there it lost Mokhade and Karun Nair (38) to be at 161 for five and a mere 79 runs ahead.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 170 & 343/6 in 90 overs (Y Rathod 97 batting, A Wadkar 77, A Mokhade 59, D Shorey 40) vs Madhya Pradesh 252