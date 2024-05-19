Rathika masters 'racket' science, set to represent India at Asian Championships

CHENNAI: Things were on a fast-track for Rathika Seelan who began playing squash at the age of 12 and was called upon to represent the country at the Asian Squash Junior Championship in just five years. That was when fate intervened. During a training session shortly after the board exams, she sustained an injury that required a knee surgery, dashing her dream to represent the country.

In June, however, that wish will be fulfilled when Rathika would take part in the Asian Team Squash Championship.

Rathika has always been interested in sports right from a young age, and dabbled in badminton and basketball after school. Noticing her inclination towards sports, her brother-in-law suggested that she join a nearby squash academy. She began practicing there every day after school. Little did she know that the squash court had bigger plans for her.

Teaming up with Pooja Arthi, Rathika recently won the women’s doubles title at the HCL Squash Doubles Championship. She will be heading to Malaysia to take part in the Asian Squash Doubles Championship in July. “I have known Pooja for a very long time, and we always wanted to play doubles. We won a doubles tournament 10 years ago, and every time we take the court together, it feels very special,” Rathika told DT Next.

On the court, Rathika is considered a very aggressive player. Veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa commended the up-and-coming player’s game after she and Abhay edged out Rathika and Asian Games gold medallist Harinder Pal Singh by a narrow one-point margin to win the mixed doubles national title.

“On court, I was the least experienced player and I was a bit nervous about it. I think Harry (Harinder Pal Singh) helped me brave through it. He kept telling me to stay focused and just play the way I normally play,” said Rathika.

Harinder, who has been part of the Indian Squash Academy since January, was appointed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) as its elite coach for squash. Rathika has been training under him recently and added that it feels great to have a coach of Harinder’s calibre.

“He understands players from their perspective and not just as a coach. It really helps us when we are playing,” she added.

Rithika clearly has the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in her sight, she also knows that it is a long way to go. There are other major tournaments before that, including Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. For now, the focus is on taking one step at a time, winning the next point, the next game, the next medal. One at a time.