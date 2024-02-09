Ranji Trophy: Chepauk all set for TN, Karnataka showdown

CHENNAI: After dominating its opponents in the last three games, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for the Southern Derby clash against Karnataka at Chepauk Stadium on Friday. A win would significantly enhance the host’s chances of securing a spot in the knockouts.

Under the leadership of left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, the team currently holds the top position in the Group C table, with only two matches remaining in the group stage.

The team aims to secure a win with full points, putting them in the driver’s seat for advancing to the knockout stage.

Karnataka, having won a thriller against Railways, sits on level points with Tamil Nadu in the standings.

“Karnataka comes into this game after playing a lot of close matches, and we also have good momentum. It’s a matter of which team shows up in pressure situations, takes up the challenge, and comes out on top,” said skipper Sai Kishore while speaking to the media.

Matches between these two teams have consistently been high-octane encounters.

The last time they faced off in a Ranji match was in 2019 and Karnataka emerged victorious by 26 runs in an exciting contest.

“The history has been such that it always ends up being a thrilling contest against them. But that’s the joy of playing cricket; we love to compete, and if this match gives us that challenge, it is good for us,” remarked Sai Kishore.

The good news for Karnataka is the return of key batters Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Manish Pandey, who missed the match against Railways.

The spin duo of Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram has excelled in the bowling department for Tamil Nadu in this Ranji season. Despite Chepauk being known for its spin-friendly wicket, the skipper feels the pitch is a bit different compared to his previous outings.

“The pitch looks different than it usually does. But it’s a fresh red soil pitch, and we’ll see how it behaves over the next few days,” concluded the skipper.

A fresh wicket will be used for the Friday’s match.

The stadium will be open for the fans to come and witness the four-day match for free.