Ramasamy bowls Stag CC to victory

CHENNAI: Off-spinner T Ramasamy (6/34) scalped six wickets to help Stag CC defeat SS CA by 59 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division Zone B match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES:

Fourth Division:

Zone B: Stag CC 198/7 in 30 overs (M Santhosh 30, M Vignesh 30, VV Manjunath 47*, KR Manoj Kumar 3/58) bt SS CA 139/9 in 30 overs (V Ram Prakash 45, C Gideon 3/34, T Ramasamy 6/34)