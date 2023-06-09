Begin typing your search...

Ramasamy bowls Stag CC to victory

T Ramasamy (6/34) scalped six wickets to help Stag CC defeat SS CA by 59 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jun 2023 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-09 01:16:00.0  )
Ramasamy bowls Stag CC to victory
X

Ramasamy

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Off-spinner T Ramasamy (6/34) scalped six wickets to help Stag CC defeat SS CA by 59 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division Zone B match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES:

Fourth Division:

Zone B: Stag CC 198/7 in 30 overs (M Santhosh 30, M Vignesh 30, VV Manjunath 47*, KR Manoj Kumar 3/58) bt SS CA 139/9 in 30 overs (V Ram Prakash 45, C Gideon 3/34, T Ramasamy 6/34)

SportsOff-spinner T RamasamyStag CC defeat SS CATNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X