Raman Vijayan parts ways with Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: After spending a year as Chennaiyin FC's assistant coach, former India international Raman Vijayan has parted ways with the club.

Noel Wilson, who was part of Owen Coyle's backroom staff at Jamshedpur FC in 2020, will reunite with the Englishman for the upcoming season.

Noel is also a former India international who played for Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan, while making 20 appearances for the senior national team.

He was previously involved in coaching with the Real Madrid foundation in India.

Raman Vijayan joined Chennaiyin in early 2023, replacing Syed Sabir Pasha. He was previously associated with Delhi Dynamos in the 2015-2016 Indian Super League (ISL) season.