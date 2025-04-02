Raja of Palayampatti Shield: Sea Hawks put 232/6 on board against Rovers CC

CHENNAI: The TNCA First Division playoffs kicked off on Wednesday, with Jolly Rovers taking on Sea Hawks CC at Jain College Ground. The former won the toss, elected to field first, and restricted the Hawks to 232/6 at the end of Day One.

M Vishal was among the runs for the Hawks, contributing to a sixth-wicket partnership with Shijit that added 79 runs in 29.1 overs. Lakshay Jain and Alfred Jacob picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Sea Hawks 232/6 in 89 overs (M Vishal 85 n.o, K Vaidyanathan 38, D Alfred Jacob 2/52, S Lakshay Jain 2/42) vs Jolly Rovers: Stumps day one