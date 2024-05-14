Raja bowls Autolec ERC to 15-run victory

CHENNAI: A brilliant bowling performance from V Raja enabled Autolec ERC to record a 15-run win over Parthasarathy MCC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Autolec ERC scored 149 with BB Muguntha Vathanan scoring 52, while N Ganesh contributed 63. Medium pacer V Ajay was the pick of the bowlers taking six for 32. In reply, Parthasarathy MCC was bowled out for 134 as V Raja took five for 32. He received good support from Meeran Mohideen who took three for 48.

Brief scores: I Division: Aththis CC 92 in 22.3 overs (U Rajkumar 37, R Sashangh Srinivas 4/24, Akash Sumra 3/43) lost to Finestar CA 94/1 in 13.1 overs (A Vignesh 65*)

III Division: Autolec ERC 149 in 26.1 overs (BB Muguntha Vathanan 52, N Ganesh 63, V Ajay 6/32, S Judian Benhur 3/35) bt Parthasarathy MCC 134 in 28.5 overs (P Prasanth 27, V Arjun 25, VS Abhinav 36, V Raja 5/32, Meeran Mohideen 3/48)

IV Division: SS CA 126 in 22.1 overs (J Jithender Kumar Bohra 3/22, M Devaraj 4/41) lost to United CC 127/6 in 26.2 overs (S Maithresh 27, E Surender 31, R Adhitya 4/38)