Railways team wins overall title at National Open Athletics

BENGALURU: Railways team walked away with the overall title with 220 points in its kitty as the National Open Athletics Championships ended here on Sunday.

The men's team title went to Services with 175 points, while the women's trophy was claimed by the Railways with 156 points.

Services' javelin thrower Manu DP was declared the best male athlete with 1127 points, while Yamuna Ladkat of Maharashtra was named the best female athlete of the meet. She had 1128 points.

On his way to winning the gold medal, Manu improved his own meet record. His best throw was 82.06m, which was better than the previous meet record of 81.23m set last year.

Tamil Nadu also bettered the meet record on way to winning the gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay, clocking 39.42 seconds. The previous meet record was 39.75 seconds set last year by the Railways. Odisha clocked 39.74 seconds to win silver.

Railways women's 4x100m relay team won the gold medal with a time of 44.87 seconds, which was better than the previous meet record of 44.98 seconds.

Results: Men: 400m: K Avinash (ONGC) 46.05 seconds, Theerthesh Shetty 46.15 secs (Karnataka), Akshay Nain 46.40 secs (Services).

1500m: Abhishek Thakur (Services) 3:42.21 seconds, Shashi Singh (Bihar) 3:42.68 secs, Arjun Waskale (ONGC) 3:43.40 secs.

Javelin throw: Manu DP (SSCB) 82.06m (meet record), Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 77.72m, Vikrant Malik (Odisha) 77.65m.

20km race walk: Bilin George Anto (Kerala) 1:25:02.50, Servin (Services) 1:25:12.22, Dhananjay Yadav (Services) 1:25:14.25.

4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu 39.42 seconds (meet record), Odisha 39.74 secs, Services 39.86 secs.

Women: 400m: Dandi Sri (Andhra Pradesh) 53.26 seconds, Simarjeet Kaur (Punjab) 53.77 secs, Kavita (PSCB) 54.15 secs.

1500m: Pooja (Railways) 4:21.80 seconds, Lili Das (Railways) 4:22.23 secs, Sneha Malik (Haryana) 4:23.75.

Munita Prajapati (Railways) 1:38:21.68, Vandana (Karnataka) 1:40:19. 98, Pooja Kumawat (Rajasthan) 1:41:12.36.

4x100m relay: Railways 44.87 seconds (meet record), Tamil Nadu 45.68 secs, Punjab 46.25 secs.