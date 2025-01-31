Racing scene set for big step forward in India: Vicky Chandhok

CHENNAI: The racing scene in India is set for a major enhancement by way of bigger and more powerful vehicles in the near future, according to Vicky Chandhok, Vice-President, Madras Motor Sports Club.

Speaking during the MMSC Annual Awards ceremony to honour the 2024 National Racing Championship winners here on Friday, Chandhok said: “I cannot go into specifics, but the racing scene should witness infusion of bigger and more powerful machines sometime soon.

“Parallelly, MMSC is working towards making motorsports more affordable and to this end, our karting programme at the Mika International Karting Arena, is the first step in this direction.

“We also thank MRF Tyres, Honda and TVS for their active involvement in our National Championships.”

Chief guest Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd., outlined his company’s involvement in motorsports over six decades and a strong presence in various championships globally. He reiterated that MRF would continue to support motorsports in India across various disciplines.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of the 2024 National racing season as awards were presented to the winners at a gala function.

The 2024 National Racing Championship winners:

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider Champion – Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing). Team – TVS Racing Manufacturer champion – TVS

Pro-Stock 165cc: Rider – Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing) Team – TVS Racing Manufacturer – TVS

Stock 301-400cc (Novice): Rider – Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) Team – RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate Manufacturer – Yamaha

Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider – Abdul Basim RS (Chennai, Rockers Racing) Team – Rockers Racing Manufacturer – Yamaha

Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider – Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) Team – One Racing Manufacturer – Yamaha

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250 Open): Rider – Mohsin Paramban (Mallapuram)

TVS One-Make Championship Open (Apache RR 310): Rider – Senthil Kumar C (Coimbatore)

TVS OMC Women (Apache RTR 200): Rider – Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune)

TVS OMC Rookie (Apache RTR 200): Rider – Harshith V Bogar (Bengaluru)

TVS OMC Electric RTE: Rider – Sarthak Chavan (Pune)

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship

MRF Formula 2000: Driver champion – Jaden Rahman Pariat (Shillong)

MRF Formula 1600: Driver – Abhay Mohan (Bengaluru)

Indian Touring Cars: Driver – Biren Pithawalla (Mumbai, Team N1 Racing) Team – Team N1 Racing

Indian Junior Touring Cars: Driver – Srinivas Teja (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) Team – Team Performance Racing

Super Stock: Driver – Justin Singh (Gurugram, Redline Racing India) Team – Redline Racing India

Formula LGB 1300: Driver – Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore, DTS Racing) Team – DTS Racing

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios): Driver – Diana Pundole (Pune)

Polo Cup: Driver – Dhruv Chavan (Lonavla)