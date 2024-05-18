Race to Purple cap: A look at players with most wickets in IPL 2024

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, pacers have dominated the charts for most wickets. India's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah has sealed his second place while Punjab's speedster Harshal Patel has claimed the spot at the summit with his sensational spells throughout the season. Here is a look at the highest wicket-takers in the ongoing season.

Harshal Patel : The Punjab Kings pacer has stayed under the radar but has done wonders in the ongoing season. After struggling in the opening part of the season, Patel found his rhythm and is at the summit of the wicket-takers list in the ongoing season with 22 wickets under his belt in 13 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah: MI's star pacer Bumrah holds the second spot in the list with 20 wickets to his name in 13 matches. Bumrah leader of the MI attack has the best average (16.80) and economy (6.48).

Varun Chakravarthy: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy with his crafty spin hold the third position with 18 wickets in his kitty in 12 matches.

Khaleel Ahmed: Delhi Capitals’ Khaleel Ahmed, PBKS’ Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel’s teammate Mukesh Kumar occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh spots respectively with 17 wickets to their name.