Qatar GP: Norris qualifies third as title rival Piastri takes sprint pole

LUSAIL: Lando Norris could qualify only third for the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix - on the weekend the McLaren driver could clinch the world title for the first time.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri, one of his two championship rivals, took pole, with Mercedes' George Russell second.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen - tied with Piastri in the title race, 24 points behind Norris - had a difficult session and will line up sixth for the sprint.

Norris cannot win the title after the sprint on Saturday, but can in the grand prix on Sunday if he can gain two points on both Piastri and Verstappen.

Piastri had a smooth qualifying for the sprint, fastest on both his flying laps.

Norris, by contrast, damaged his floor with an off during the second session, but despite that was just hundredths behind Piastri on his first lap in the final session.

He then had his last lap compromised by running behind Williams' Alex Albon and was already off the pace before running wide out of the final corner, before an off-track moment out of the final corner on his second lap, and was pipped by Russell.

Piastri, who has seen Norris make up 50 points on him since he won the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August said: "It's been a good day, which is nice for a change.

"It's nice to be back," said Piastri, who has not scored a podium finish in the past six races.

"The car has felt good all day. We made some good adjustments into qualifying. The pace was there all day."

Norris said: "I just made a mistake in the last corner on my first lap and didn't put it together. The pace was there.

"I'd be stupid to not try and win [the sprint race]. I'm here to try and win. See what I can find overnight.

"It's impossible to overtake, so I think I am probably going to finish P3 but if I can at least get George off the line, that's probably the most I can hope for."

There are eight points for a win in the sprint, seven for second and so on, down to eighth place.