Purajith’s ton helps Tirupattur win

CHENNAI: S Purajith’s unbeaten 134 helped Tirupattur beat Thiruvarur by six wickets in the TNCA U-16 inter-districts PR Thevar Trophy.

Set to chase 215, Purajith struck 134 (130b, 19x4, 2x6) to steer his team to victory with more than five overs remaining. In another match, Cuddalore’s V Arun Dharshan (5/41) went in vain as his team lost to Vellore by 66 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Thoothukudi: Virudhunagar 212 in 49.5 overs (M Muthu Jeeva 35, Kishore Kumar 48, A Aaron 43) bt Thoothukudi 184 in 45.1 overs (K Vijay 86, P Guru Prakash 5/35); Kanyakumari 138 in 47.5 overs (R Riyan Dhas 46) bt Tirunelveli 55 in 28 overs (U Jakvis Yosaph 5/15, R Riyan Dhas 4/14)

VENUE: Tenkasi: Theni 211/9 in 50 overs (S Girivar 70, K Yuvaraj 42, S Kavi Rama Prajapathi 3/24) bt Tenkasi 195 in 45.3 overs (K Giriharan 56, S Kavi Rama Prajapathi 53, BT Bharathi Kannan 4/42); Namakkal 143 in 42.5 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 36, K Nithin Kanna 4/38) bt Ramanathapuram 77 in 31.2 overs (A Vikash 3/19, J Abinesh 3/33)

VENUE: Villupuram: Nagapatinam 227 in 47.1 overs (BG Devarjun 88, S Dheeran 68, Barathvaj 4/42, Tamiziniyan 4/22) lost to Villupuram 228/7 in 47.2 overs (A Siga Ponmudi 71, Sudharsanan 53, Sri Vaseekaran 31); Dindigul 293/8 in 50 overs (K Mohammed Faheem 54, K Deepan 41, S Prakash Raj 35, KV Santhosh 43*, R Sasinthar 52*, C Siddarth 4/41) bt Sivagangai 134/6 in 50 overs (KJ Vimal Varshan 41, S Kailash 66*)

VENUE: Vellore: Thiruvarur 214 in 49.5 overs (R Sanjay Raj 39, P Yukesh 34, S Vishal 30, S Rishi 4/34, D Thirupathi 3/40) lost to Tirupattur 215/4 in 44.4 overs (S Purajith 134*, AN Mohammed Ajmal 34); Vellore 171 in 45.3 overs (NE Nikesh 47*, R Prajanth 29, U Adithya 25, V Arun Dharshan 5/41, G Kumaran 3/27) bt Cuddalore 105 in 40.4 overs (NE Nithesh 4/9, R Rahul 3/24)