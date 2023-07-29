Begin typing your search...

Purajith’s ton helps Tirupattur win

Set to chase 215, Purajith struck 134 (130b, 19x4, 2x6) to steer his team to victory with more than five overs remaining.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 July 2023 10:54 PM GMT
CHENNAI: S Purajith’s unbeaten 134 helped Tirupattur beat Thiruvarur by six wickets in the TNCA U-16 inter-districts PR Thevar Trophy.

In another match, Cuddalore's V Arun Dharshan (5/41) went in vain as his team lost to Vellore by 66 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Thoothukudi: Virudhunagar 212 in 49.5 overs (M Muthu Jeeva 35, Kishore Kumar 48, A Aaron 43) bt Thoothukudi 184 in 45.1 overs (K Vijay 86, P Guru Prakash 5/35); Kanyakumari 138 in 47.5 overs (R Riyan Dhas 46) bt Tirunelveli 55 in 28 overs (U Jakvis Yosaph 5/15, R Riyan Dhas 4/14)

VENUE: Tenkasi: Theni 211/9 in 50 overs (S Girivar 70, K Yuvaraj 42, S Kavi Rama Prajapathi 3/24) bt Tenkasi 195 in 45.3 overs (K Giriharan 56, S Kavi Rama Prajapathi 53, BT Bharathi Kannan 4/42); Namakkal 143 in 42.5 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 36, K Nithin Kanna 4/38) bt Ramanathapuram 77 in 31.2 overs (A Vikash 3/19, J Abinesh 3/33)

VENUE: Villupuram: Nagapatinam 227 in 47.1 overs (BG Devarjun 88, S Dheeran 68, Barathvaj 4/42, Tamiziniyan 4/22) lost to Villupuram 228/7 in 47.2 overs (A Siga Ponmudi 71, Sudharsanan 53, Sri Vaseekaran 31); Dindigul 293/8 in 50 overs (K Mohammed Faheem 54, K Deepan 41, S Prakash Raj 35, KV Santhosh 43*, R Sasinthar 52*, C Siddarth 4/41) bt Sivagangai 134/6 in 50 overs (KJ Vimal Varshan 41, S Kailash 66*)

VENUE: Vellore: Thiruvarur 214 in 49.5 overs (R Sanjay Raj 39, P Yukesh 34, S Vishal 30, S Rishi 4/34, D Thirupathi 3/40) lost to Tirupattur 215/4 in 44.4 overs (S Purajith 134*, AN Mohammed Ajmal 34); Vellore 171 in 45.3 overs (NE Nikesh 47*, R Prajanth 29, U Adithya 25, V Arun Dharshan 5/41, G Kumaran 3/27) bt Cuddalore 105 in 40.4 overs (NE Nithesh 4/9, R Rahul 3/24)

DTNEXT Bureau

