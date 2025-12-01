Pudukkottai Cricket Association announces T20 tournament; entries open from December 5

CHENNAI:The District Cricket Association of Pudukkottai (DCAP) has announced the launch of its new T20 Knockout Open Cricket Tournament, inviting teams from across the district to register for the 2026 edition of the competition. Entries will be accepted from December 5 through an online Google registration form, while the last date for submission is December 15 at 6.00 pm.

The tournament is open only to teams that have not played in any league or official match within the district. Players must either be born, residing or employed within the Pudukkottai district limits, and only those who have completed 12 years of age are eligible. However, cricketers registered for the DCAP 2025–26 I & II Division League or the President’s Cup will not be permitted to participate.

All matches will be played in proper cricketing whites with a red ball supplied by DCAP. The competition will follow standard T20 regulations along with DCAP’s tournament rules, and the association will deploy its own umpires and scorers for match officiating. DCAP has also confirmed that no entry fee will be charged.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with fixtures to be held only on Saturdays and Sundays. Registrations will be accepted exclusively through the online form provided by DCAP.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/Y7DHZKzYfJ6R4FJ67