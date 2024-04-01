Premier League: Arsenal, Man City play out goalless draw, Liverpool at top following 2-1 win over Brighton

MANCHESTER: Title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in their Premier League (PL) match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, leaving Liverpool at the top with a lead of two points in the points tally.

As Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool beat Brighton in a great come-from-behind effort by 2-1, all eyes were on this high-octane clash that could decide the course of the competition for the coming weeks.

During the first half, came the best chance to score, as Nathan Ake shouldered a corner at Gunners' goalkeeper David Raya from close range, but he failed to score. Despite Ake walking off later due to a calf issue and City being a player down, Arsenal did not do enough to bother the goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, the stand-in goalie for City.

Ortega was put to work by substitute Leandro Trossard in the final minutes of the game. Erling Haaland barely had a kick and failed to make full use of the opportunity presented by Josko Gvardiol's knockdown, which left the scoring area open for him with six minutes to spare.

City is at the third spot with 19 wins, seven draws and three losses, giving them a total of 64 points. Arsenal is at number two with 20 wins, five draws and four losses, giving them a total of 65 points.

On the other hand, Klopp registered his 300th win with Liverpool in a thriller against Brighton, which sent them to the top of the league's points tally. The home crowd at the Anfield was left in silence following a stunning volley by Danny Welbeck, which put Brighton in the lead in the second minute itself.

Brighton's early momentum was halted by Luis Diaz, who capitalised on some clumsy gameplay from Joel Veltman and steered the ball into the nets past the goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

During the second half, Liverpool was not as aggressive, but more measured and calculative. In the 65th minute, Mac Allister, playing against his old club, gave a pass to Mo Salah, who delivered the match-winning goal for the Reds.

Liverpool is at the top with 67 points, having won 20 matches, drawn seven and lost two. Brighton is in the ninth spot, with 11 wins, nine losses and nine draws, giving them 42 points.