Praveen bowls Lucas TVS to easy victory

CHENNAI: Right-arm medium pacer G Praveen Kumar took a sensational six for 16 to bowl Lucas TVS to a 54-run win over Air Force Station, Avadi in the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Batting first, Lucas TVS scored 158 for six with S Karthick contributing an unbeaten 57 and TSR Venkateswara chipping in with 47. In reply, Air Force Station was bundled out for 104 in 25 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Lucas TVS 158/6 in 30 overs (S Karthick 57*, TSR Venkateswara 47) bt Air Force Station, Avadi 104 in 25 overs (G Praveen Kumar 6/16)