Pranav Balaji bowls Sundar CC to five-wicket victory

CHENNAI: A brilliant bowling performance from medium pacer M Pranav Balaji, a U-19 cricketer, paved the way for Sundar CC to record a five-wicket win over Sri Vaishnavi CC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. Pranav picked up five wickets for 47 runs as Sri Vaishnavi was bowled out for 129. Pranav received good support from R Sabharinath who took three for 29. In reply, Sundar CC reached the target in 26.3 overs with R Jaya Prakash remaining unbeaten on 37.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar’s five for 19 helped Mugappair CC beat Ebenezer CA by 86 runs in the second division. Set to chase 208, Ebenezer was bundled out for 121.

Atul Kumar Dwivedi

Brief scores: II Division: Mugappair CC 207 in 30 overs (M Vishal 54, N Harissh 45*, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 32, R Krishna Sai 3 /49) bt Ebenezer CA 121 in 24.5 overs (CK Deepak Kumar 39, DT Chandrasekar 5/19); Wheels India RC 219/8 in 30 overs (R Gowtham 52, Mohammed Bakkathullah 44, Karampal Jangra 39) bt IEC RC 167 in 27.3 overs (N Lokeshwaran 42, S Parvesh Gautam 35, B Vijayaragavan 32, B Ilayamurugan 30, Karamapal Jangra 4/25, Alexander David Raj 3/37)



III Division: Sri Vaishnavi CC 129 in 29.2 overs (D Ganesh 32, Jeffrey Roshan 29, M Pranav Balaji 5/47, R Sabharinath 3/29) lost to Sundar CC 133/5 in 26.3 overs (R Jaya Prakash 37*, D Ganesh 3/43)

IV Division: SRF RC 205 in 25.4 overs (A Saravanan 50, R Rajesh 30, John Stephen Francis 26, A Kumar 3/35, D Rajesh 3/61) bt CP RC 121 in 16.3 overs (P Veera Babu 27, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 5/34, John Stephen Francis 3/16)