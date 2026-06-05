Praggnanandhaa in three-way battle for Norway Chess title heading into final round

Praggnanandhaa piled more misery on Gukesh, defeating the world champion in a classical game to earn three full points and put himself in the hunt to become the first Indian chess player to win the prestigious tournament.

He moved into the sole second place on 15 points, just behind American GM Wesley So (15.5) after Round 9, with one round remaining on Friday.

The tournament could hardly have asked for a more dramatic finale, with France’s Alireza Firouzja also in title contention on 14.5 points in third place, leaving three players with a realistic shot at the title heading into the final round. Significantly, whoever emerges victorious on Friday will be crowned Norway Chess champion for the first time.

Playing black, Praggnanandhaa came armed with the ambitious Nimzo-Indian Samisch Variation and sprang a surprise on Gukesh. The game followed an even course through the opening before Praggnanandhaa introduced a fresh idea on move 14.