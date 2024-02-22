Players to watch out in Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

MUMBAI: After winning the first two T20Is of the three-match series, Sri Lanka will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Wednesday. Ahead of the fixture, let’s take a look at the players to watch out for in this fixture.
Angelo Mathews
Angelo Mathews played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls which was laced by four sixes and two boundaries in the second T20I against Afghanistan at Dambulla. He also scalped two wickets as well in his spell of two overs where he conceded just nine runs. The cricketer was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.
Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Nabi snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 25 runs. He is capable of playing quickfire knocks. In the second match of the series, he scored 27 runs off 17 balls with the help of two sixes and a four.
Sadeera Samawickrama
Sri Lanka middle-order batter Sadeera Samawickrama played a valuable knock for his side in the second T20I of the series against Afghanistan. The right-hand batter scored 51 runs from 42 balls with five boundaries.
Azmatullah Omarzai
Azmatullah Omarzai is one of the best players in the Afghanistan team right now. He is capable of performing with both bat and bowl. In the second T20I against Sri Lanka, he grabbed two wickets in his spell of four overs.
Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the greatest leg-spinner in the modern era. He bagged two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 19 runs. He can bat and can score runs in the later half of the innings.