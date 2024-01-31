Players to watch out for in India vs England 2nd Test match

HYDERABAD: After losing the first Test at Hyderabad by 28 runs, India will lock horns against England in the second Test match of the five-match series which will be played at Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. Let’s have a look at the top five players to watch out for in the upcoming Test match at Visakhapatnam:
Yashasvi Jaiswal:
Yashasvi Jaiswal made England taste their 'Bazball' style of play in the opening Test with his quick-paced 80 off 74 balls. During his time on the crease, he completely spun England spinners around and looked poised for till the time he was on the crease.
Ollie Pope:
England middle-order batter Ollie Pope changed his batting approach in the second innings of the ongoing Test match of the five-match series against India. He played a match-winning knock of 196 runs from 278 balls with the help of 21 boundaries.
Jasprit Bumrah:
Jasprit Bumrah snapped two wickets in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test in his spell of 8.3 overs where he conceded 28 runs. In the second innings. the right-arm seamer grabbed four wickets and leaked just 41 runs in his spell of 16.1 overs.
Tom Hartley:
Tom Hartley had a debut to remember as he bagged seven wickets in the second innings where he conceded just 62 runs in the spell as India was chasing a total of 231 runs in the fourth innings. He picked up two wickets in the first innings as well. He is also capable of scoring runs in the lower-order as he showed a glimpse of it in both innings.
Ravichandran Ashwin:
Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets in the first over where he bowled 18 overs and conceded 68 runs while in the second innings as well, he scalped three wickets in the spell of 29 overs. He is capable of scoring important runs in the lower order for his side whenever the tams needs it.