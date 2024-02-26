PKL Season 10: Eliminator-bound captains sound upbeat ahead of Playoffs starting today

HYDERABAD: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs begin at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad on Monday. Dabang Delhi KC will take on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, while, Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2. All four teams will be playing for a spot in the semi-finals.

Speaking ahead of its clash against Patna, Delhi captain Ashu Malik said, “We’ve been able to notch up wins consistently because of executing our plans to perfection. Our coach’s strategies have been working for us. We played two close matches with Patna in the league stage. We won one match and tied the other game. Let’s see what happens in the Playoffs.”

Meanwhile, Patna captain Sachin expressed, “Delhi has a really good team and its captain Ashu has been putting up fantastic performances. It’s going to be a tough match for us. It’ll depend on which team plays well on the day. Our defenders and raiders are high on confidence after a good performance in the league stage.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat will be going into its match against Haryana after the 36-45 loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers in its last league stage match. When asked if a loss ahead of the Playoffs will affect the team’s confidence, the Gujarat captain Fazel Atrachali said, “We wanted to try some new combinations in our last league stage match against Jaipur. We weren’t worried about the result of the match. We will face Jaipur in the semi-finals if we win our Eliminator, that’s why we wanted to try some new players against them.”

Speaking about facing Gujarat in Eliminator 2, the Haryana captain Jaideep Dahiya said, “Gujarat Giants is a good team. We’ll correct the mistakes that we made in our previous matches and hope to play well in the Playoffs. We won both of our league stage matches against Gujarat. However, we have to play well on the day to defeat them once again.”