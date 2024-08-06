Parveen helps United India Insurance win

CHENNAI: United India Assurance earned a five-wicket win over New India Assurance in the final of the Inter PSGIC T20 tournament. After restricting New India Assurance to 156 for five, United India Insurance chased the target down comfortably in 17.2 overs with Parveen Jakhar scoring 62 (31b, 8x4, 3x6).

Brief scores: New India Assurance 156/5 in 20 overs (S Lokith 53*, RR Senthil 38, SS Sarath 2/32, BA Syed Iqbal Ahmed 2/14) lost to United India Insurance 160/5 in 17.2 overs (Parveen Jakhar 62, S Lokith 2/18, Abhishek 2/32). Player of the final: Parveen Jakhar (UIIC); Player of the tournament: S Lokith (NIA)