Paris Olympics: India's Manu Bhaker qualifies for final in Women's 10 Metre pistol

PARIS: Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

Manu Bhaker displayed a stunning performance in the qualification round. In the first two series, Manu ended with 97 points. In the third series, the 22-year-old bagged 98 points. In the final three series, she sealed 96 points to finish in third place with a total of 580-27x.

Only the top eight shooters have qualified for the final round. Hungary's Veronika Major secured the top spot with 582-22x points and South Korea's Ye Jim Oh secured the second place with 582-20x.

On the other hand, Manu's teammate, Rhythm ended up in the 15th spot with a total of 573-14x points and failed to make it into the qualification round.

Earlier in the day, Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema failed to make it to the final round of the men's 10 m air pistol competition.

Cheema (18th spot with 574-17x points) and Sarabjot (9th spot with 577-16x points) failed to make it to the final eight who qualified for the medal round.

In the qualification round for the 10 m air pistol men's competition, players can take 60 shots within a time frame of 75 minutes. Only eight players out of 33 could qualify for the medal round set to take place on Sunday.

India's shooting campaign in the Paris 2024 Olympics started with disappointment as two Indian teams in action during the qualification round in the 10 m air rifle mixed team events failed to make it to the medal matches on Saturday.

Two Indian pairs, Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal, took part in the 10 m air rifle mixed teams qualifiers. Only four teams out of 28 had the privilege of qualifying further for the knockout stages, i.e., a gold medal match for the top two teams and a bronze medal match for teams ranked third and fourth. India could not make it to the final four.

Ramita and Arjun finished in sixth place with a total of 628.7 points after three series, out of which Ramita managed 314.5 and Arjun got 314.2 points. They fell just one point short of Germany, who finished at number four with 629.7.

On the other hand, the pair of Elavenil and Sandeep finished in 12th place with 626.3 points, with Elavenil scoring 312.6 points and Sandeep got 313.7 points.

