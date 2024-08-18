Paris Olympics 2024: Every medal counts, says Neeraj Chopra

CHENNAI: It was not merely hope but a sheer sense of certainty that infected millions who watched the finals of javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 10 days ago. That all of them were left with a sense of despair that Neeraj Chopra could win “only” a silver says a lot about how far India has come, from also-ran for several games to medal-hopefuls.

But the man at the centre of it all, the same man who propelled a country’s spirits with his gold four years ago in Tokyo, is not disappointed over the silver haul. At least not much. “Every medal counts,” he told DT Next in a virtual interaction.

However, he does acknowledge a sting of disappointment on missing out on the gold and the national anthem being played once again at the Olympics. "Back-to-back medals are also worth celebrating. Carrying the flag and taking a lap of honour around the track instils a sense of joy that you have achieved something for your country," Neeraj said during an interaction arranged by JSW Sports.

Neeraj went into the Summer Games with a long-standing groin injury that has been bothering him for more than a year, which forced him to play it safe because the injury was constantly at the back of his mind and he wasn't able to deliver his best. "To increase the distance of the throw, I'd need to be injury-free. I tell myself that I need to give my 100%, but it's my body instinct that restricts me from delivering my best.

"There was no lack in training or facilities; my primary training is throwing sessions; I was unable to do it a lot. If I'm not throwing well, I'm unable to analyse my technique and fix what's wrong," he added.

That, however, could not stop him from achieving a podium finish – the only silver that India won in Paris. Even though he was short of full fitness, Neeraj managed a throw of 89.45m and secured India's back-to-back medal in athletics.

Dismissing reports that he would head to Germany to seek medical advice, Neeraj said his injury has not worsened and credited sports physio Ishaan Marwaha for helping him post the Olympics final.

Now, with five Diamond League events left in the year, the champion said he was looking forward to taking part in them. "Luckily, I didn't hurt myself more in Paris… There's just about a month to go for the season to finish, so I'll try to not hurt myself more and take doctor consultation after the season is over."

He is currently training in Switzerland ahead of the Lausanne Diamond League on August 22 and is also looking forward to the season-ending Brussels event. After wrapping up the season, he is likely to return to India by the end of September.

I have been given desi ghee as gift!

Commenting on the news of his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem receiving a buffalo as a gift from his father-in-law for winning the gold medal at Olympics, Neeraj said such traditions aren't uncommon in his home State Haryana as well. "If I win, I could expect 50 kilograms of desi ghee and ladoos," he quipped.

"Haryana has a strong wrestling and kabaddi tradition where winners often get gifts like desi ghee or even buffaloes. Athletes in other physical sports might receive motorcycles or tractors."

My mother asks me to train lightly

On Friday, Neeraj posted a video on social media where he was seen training with a medicine ball hanging from a barbell. “Sometimes my mother sees these videos and tells me to train lightly. She can’t see me put myself under so much pain. But I tell her, if I ease up on hard work, others will overtake me in competition,” he chuckled.

Neeraj also added that he has hardly been able to see his mother but speaks to her whenever possible.